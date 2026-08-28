BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa shift focus back to solo releases after K-Pop group’s 10th anniversary

BLACKPINK is shifting its focus back to individual activities, with Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa lining up new solo releases following the group’s 10th anniversary on August 8, 2026. After spending the latter half of 2025 and early 2026 on their world tour, the group released their third EP of the same name in February, marking their first group album in nearly four years.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa shift attention to solo releases

As per The Korea Herald, with the group’s activities wrapped up, three of its members are now preparing to release new music individually. Jennie will be the first, having released the digital EP Fallen Angel about a year and five months after her first LP, Ruby.

The three-track project comprises the title track, Heaven, and Less Than a Lover, with the latter released in advance on July 24. Less Than a Lover is an alternative pop track that Jennie participated in writing and composing. It takes a more restrained approach than much of her previous solo material.

The song topped iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 27 regions following its release.

Jisoo will follow with her new single Click on September 4, marking her first solo release since last year’s EP Amortage, as well as her first LP. The track reached No. 1 on iTunes’ Top Albums charts in 45 regions, while the lead single Earthquake topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. Jisoo also released Eyes Closed with Zayn in October 2025, which debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Lisa is preparing her next solo album, Press Play, slated for release on October 23. Ahead of the six-track album, she will release SaWaDiKa on September 3. The title draws from the Thai greeting “sawasdee ka,” with the album expected to incorporate elements of Lisa’s Thai heritage alongside her experiences as a global performer.

Press Play arrives about a year and eight months after Lisa’s first full-length album, Alter Ego, which included tracks such as Rockstar, New Woman, and Born Again.

The upcoming run echoes BLACKPINK’s previous cycle of solo releases following their departure from YG Entertainment. Beginning with Lisa’s Rockstar in 2024, the members established distinct musical identities outside the group through Jennie’s Mantra, Rosé’s APT. with Bruno Mars, and Jisoo’s Earthquake.

Rosé is the only member who has yet to announce new solo music for 2026.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Blackpink’s Jennie continues experimentation with new solo EP Fallen Angel, explores mystical storytelling