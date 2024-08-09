BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa drop heartwarming social media messages commemorating 8th debut anniversary

On August 8, BLACKPINK marked their 8th debut anniversary with a flood of heartfelt social media messages and a heartwarming reunion that left fans overjoyed. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa took to their respective platforms to celebrate this milestone, offering a glimpse into their gratitude and camaraderie.

Jennie kicked off the celebration with a series of nostalgic photos, captioned simply, "8 years on August 8th." Her Instagram stories were filled with black and pink heart emojis, perfectly embodying the group's signature colors.

Jisoo followed suit with a touching group photo and a message reflecting their shared journey. "Another day to feel grateful and happy to have been able to spend 8 years in BLINKs’ life," she wrote, sharing how deeply she values the bond with their fans.

Jisoo’s message resonated with many as she spoke of overcoming hardships together and the strength found in their mutual support.

Lisa shared a playful clip on her way to a meet-and-greet event, captioned, "On my way to meet BLINKs," while Rosé kept it sweet and simple with a story that read, "Happy 8 years BLACKPINK." These posts were a prelude to a much-anticipated reunion.

Previously, as midnight struck in Korea, the BLACKPINK official account celebrated with a joyous post, announcing that all four members had come together to mark the occasion. After months of focusing on solo projects, the quartet reunited with their fans for a special live session. They delighted fans with a live birthday song and cut two delicious cakes, their smiles reflecting the warmth of the moment.

The reunion also saw the members reminiscing about their time apart. Rosé playfully called herself the "best and luckiest" for recently meeting up while the older members teased Lisa about her upcoming acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3. Jennie also jokingly questioned why Lisa had missed out on the ROCKSTAR dance challenge.

Lisa, dressed in BLACKPINK-themed black and pink attire, looked radiant as the members shared their experiences and interacted with fans.

Earlier in the day, BLACKPINK fans enjoyed the OUR AREA fan signing event, where the four members reunited for the first time since November 2023. The event was a heartwarming affair, with the lucky 88 BLINKs selected through social media engagement. The members were seen wearing the accessories brought by fans and posing adorably with them, creating lasting memories.

This anniversary celebration wasn’t just about marking time; it was a testament to the enduring bond between BLACKPINK and their fans. The day was filled with joy, nostalgia, and the reaffirmation of the group's close-knit relationship with their global fanbase.

