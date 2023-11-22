BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa REACT to King Charles III’s compliments causing online laughter

BLACKPINK members attended a special dinner held by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the palace to commemorate the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to the United Kingdom. The K-pop girl group received a royal welcome at the palace along with some great words of appreciation from King Charles during his speech.

A video surfaced on the internet, where Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé were seen sitting at the glittering dinner event and King Charles III addressed the esteemed guests, giving a special mention to BLACKPINK members for their efforts in encouraging environmental sustainability.

Watch BLACKPINK’s reaction when King Charles acknowledged them:

BLACKPINK praised by King Charles at Buckingham Palace banquet

Dressed in sophisticated gowns for the royal dinner, BLACKPINK was present as the Ambassadors of the U.K.'s COP26 and as an advocate of the United Nations' sustainable development goals. King Charles III delivered his speech at the state banquet and applauded the K-pop idols for their contribution in emphasizing on vital environmental issues.

He further mentioned how Korean entertainment and music have acquired global presence over time as he quoted, “Korea has matched James Bond with Squid Game and the Beatles' Let It Be with BTS’ Dynamite.”

BLACKPINK’s hilarious reactions caught fans’ attention

As King Charles III gave a shout-out to BLACKPINK, the camera panned towards the girl group to capture their adorable reactions. Fans noticed that the group members exchanged happy glances at each other and smiled as their names were taken by the royalty. Jisoo looked quite surprised as she shared this proud moment with her team members.

When BLACKPINK’s reaction video started doing rounds on social media, fans couldn’t stop showering their love for the group as they found this video funny. Netizens also appreciated the group’s humbleness despite being global superstars.

Here are some of the fan responses:

