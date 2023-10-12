BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa surpass 10 million monthly listeners as soloist

BLACKPINK as a group is known to set records straight with their music and new releases. Recently it was the group's Born Pink World tour that became a global session for the music industry across the world. Now the members have again surpassed a new milestone by becoming the first K-pop group to do so. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have made proud achievements as soloists hailing from one group. Jennie recently released her new single which helped reach this feat.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa cross 10 million monthly listeners

The queens of K-pop have done it again but this time the achievement puts them on a whole different pedestal as soloists hailing from one single K-pop group. Recently it was revealed that BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have each crossed over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This was achieved by the members of their activities as soloists. With this new feat, BLACKPINK becomes the first K-pop group to have all four members as soloists surpass this milestone. Jennie managed to break PSY's record to achieve the 9th highest peak achieved by a K-pop soloist in history. Jennie now joins her other group mates in the 10 million listeners club.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

After their Born Pink world tour, all sorts of speculations run on the internet about BLACKPINK's contract renewal. YG Entertainment commented that they are still discussing everything closely. Lisa recently finished her highly talked about Crazy Horse Paris performance drawing mixed reactions mostly positive. All BLACKPINK members came to support her in person. Jennie released her much-awaited single You & Me on October 6. The song has been released in the original version and the Coachella version. Jennie also performed the jazz rendition of You & Me. BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rosé were in Paris previously to attend Dior's and Saint Laurent's shows at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

