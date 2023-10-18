BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa unlock new Spotify record surpassing 12 million listeners on Spotify

BLACKPINK members have unlocked a major Spotify record with their solo endeavors. After surpassing 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, now, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have positioned themselves in the 12 million Spotify club. With this, BLACKPINK has become the first group to do so. This remarkable achievement became attainable following Jennie's recent launch of her new single You & Me, which has quickly risen to prominence on worldwide music charts and streaming services.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa cross 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify

As per the Spotify data unveiled on October 18, 2023, all BLACKPINK’s members are now a part of the 12 million monthly listeners list on the world’s biggest music streaming platform. The most recent figures show that Jennie has grown to 12,265,542 monthly Spotify listeners owing to her solo track You & Me, while the other members had already clocked this milestone through their solo endeavors in the past. Fans have since been celebrating this major accomplishment. BLACKPINK continues to broaden its feats, leading the way as the first group to lead in multiple categories.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's You & Me tops Billboard Global Excl. US Chart

Jennie on October 17, reigned on top of the Billboard Global Excl. US Chart with her solo single You & Me. The Pink Venom crooner surpassed BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow) to achieve this milestone. Meanwhile, Jungkook’s Seven (feat Latto) clinched the third position on the list. Now, Jennie and Lisa are the only female K-pop artist to top the Billboard Global Excl. US Chart with their solo projects.

More about Jennie’s You & Me

Jennie is on a roll with her newly released special single You & Me. The musical track accompanied by a performance video marked her second solo track after SOLO in 2018. Jennie first glimpsed the track at BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert held in Seoul. The second time she presented a remix version with an additional rap verse during her Coachella performance earlier this year. Both versions of You & Me were later recognized by ASCAP. The official track of the song rolled out on October 6. Following this, the K-pop idol also released a jazz version of the same.

