BLACKPINK's Jennie launches her own label titled ODDATELIER: Reports

Jennie, a prominent BLACKPINK member, has reportedly unveiled her own label after much anticipation. This comes after YG Entertainment officially confirmed that all BLACKPINK members have renewed the exclusive contract for their group activities with the label.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie reportedly unveiled her own label, ODDATELIER

BLACKPINK member Jennie has ventured into new territory by establishing her own personal label, named ODDATELIER, according to reports from K-media on December 23.

The label was officially introduced on its website with a description that read, “OA, which stands for ODDATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023.” The website, currently down due to high visitor traffic, hints at Jennie's artistic vision and commitment to unconventional creations.

Despite individual endeavors, Jennie and the other BLACKPINK members recently renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, their original agency, for group activities, implying that while BLACKPINK will continue to release new albums and embark on a large-scale world tour under YG's support, management of their individual pursuits remains a subject to further disclosure of details.

Jennie announced releasing a Christmas cover

On December 23, Jennie delighted her fans when she took to her Instagram stories sharing a series of adorable Christmas themed graphics to announce that she will be releasing a special Christmas cover for BLACKPINK fans, the BLINKs, on December 24. Adding to her heartwarming gesture, she also shared a clip of herself from the recording studio as she prepared a melodious Christmas present for her fans

Advertisement

Jennie is not only globally known as a BLACKPINK member, but has also achieved considerable success with her solo tracks, SOLO, which was released in November 2018 and a special single You & Me, released in October 2023. Aside from music, Jennie is also renowned worldwide for her fashion influence in the industry and holds ambassadorship for various well-known brands.

Jennie's thoughtful gesture resonated deeply with fans, showcasing her dedication to celebrating the festive season with the BLINK community. For now, fans eagerly anticipate further details on Jennie’s label ODDATELIER and her upcoming Christmas cover.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Tomorrow X Together's Taehyun turns into a student for hosting his first web variety show; Details