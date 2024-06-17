BLACKPINK’s Jennie launches personal TikTok account after Lisa; garners over 100K followers within 1 hour

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has now joined TikTok and has launched a new personal account in her name. A few days earlier, her bandmate Lisa also joined the popular platform, teasing new music. Is Jennie’s attendance on TikTok a hint at her new music release?

BLACKPINK's Jennie joins TikTok

On June 17, around 12:30 p.m. KST (9: a.m. IST), Jennie opened a personal TikTok page. The news took the internet by storm and fans quickly flocked to the popular social media platform to check out her account.

Thus, within an hour of launching her account, the K-pop icon has amassed over 100k followers.

Here’s what Jennie’s new TikTok page looks like:

Jennie becomes third BLACKPINK member to launch personal TikTok account

A few days earlier, BLACKPINK’s maknae Lisa joined TikTok and garnered over 1 million followers within 2 hours and 18 minutes. With this, not only did she earn the fastest 1 million followers, but Lisa also managed to break BTS’ Guinness Book, who amassed the follower count 3 hours and 31 minutes after joining the platform.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Rosé became the first BLACKPINK member to open a personal TikTok account. She is also someone who has now the most video views among other K-pop artists.

As Jennie joins the team, excitement runs high to see if she will tease new music releases like her bandmate Lisa!

Catch up of Jennie's career updates

Jennie is keeping quite busy with her fashion quests. Recently, she solidified her global presence, making her runway debut, walking for a luxury brand. Prior to that, she made her second Met Gala appearance, grabbing the spotlight with her evergreen charm.

Advertisement

On the musical work front, her last music release was with rapper Zico. She featured in his latest track SPOT!, which quickly became a chart-topper. However, a full-length album is still due from the BLACKPINK singer since her official solo debut with SOLO.

On multiple occasions, Jennie has teased a new album release this year, which will also mark her first music release under her own label OA or ODD ATELIER. According to many reports, she is preparing for a new album, which will be released this summer.

Are you excited about Jennie joining TikTok?

ALSO READ: HYBE and Geffen Records’ first global girl group KATSEYE confirms June 28 debut with official logo motion