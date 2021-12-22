BLACKPINK's Jennie leads December girl group member brand reputation rankings; aespa's Winter ranks second

BLACKPINK's Jennie rose to the top with brand reputation index of 2,652,950. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included 'BLACKPINK The Movie,' 'Netflix,' and 'YouTube,' while her highest-ranking related terms included 'chic,' 'release,' and 'sexy.'

Jennie’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 80.72 percent positive reactions. The keyword analysis implies to BLACKPINK's recent anniversary special film 'BLACKPINK The Movie' and 'YouTube' implies to Jennie's adorable and fun vlogs on her YouTube channel. Once again, BLACKPINK and aespa swept the top five spots on the list this month with aespa's Winter taking the second spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,290,901 for December.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa climbed to third place on this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,002,939. aespa’s Karina came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,839,499, and finally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who is currently starring in 'Snowdrop' opposite Jung Hae In held onto her spot at fifth place with a total score of 1,627,479 for December.

