BLACKPINK's Jennie leaves stage mid-performance during BORN PINK show in Melbourne; Agency updates on health

BLACKPINK member Jennie felt unwell during the group's stop in Melbourne for their ongoing world tour. YG Entertainment shared an update via a statement on the group's social media accounts clarifying the disappearance and notifying fans about the K-pop star’s health.

Jennie leaves BORN PINK stage due to bad health

The BLACKPINK member decided to leave the stage during the group’s concert in Melbourne, Australia. Jennie was also absent from the group’s soundcheck and as per fellow member Rosé, she was unwell and was resting so as to be more ready for the concert. Later, the group’s agency shared a statement clarifying that Jennie’s health was not in good condition and so she had to leave the stage to focus on getting better, as per the officials’ advice.

Official announcement from YG Entertainment

“Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition.

We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation.

Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.

Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.

We will do its utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again.

Thank you.”

About Jennie

Jennie Kim is a member of the girl group BLACKPINK comprising four members. They debuted in August 2016 and have since become one of the biggest K-pop acts on the planet. Jennie made a solo debut with ‘SOLO’ and recently even made her acting debut in the HBO series ‘The Idol’ alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Troye Sivan and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Idol cast: Here’s the list of actors and character guide for HBO series