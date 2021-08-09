BLACKPINK's Jennie made an interesting revelation about the group's song 'DDU DU DDU DU'

BLACKPINK members celebrated their 5th debut anniversary yesterday with an OT4 V Live chat with fans! The gorgeous and talented four-piece group has come a long way and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say they are really the 'Queens of K-pop'! The members shared fond memories of the past and made some interesting revelations as well.

Jennie revealed that the famous point dance in 'DDU DU DDU DU' was not part of their original choreography! Yes, you read it right. Jennie dropped the truth bomb by revealing that the original choreography for 'DDU DU DDU DU' did not include the gun-shooting move in the chorus. In fact, according to the original choreography, the girls would hold their hands out instead, with palms down flat while moving them left and right. The members also revealed they were the ones who changed this to the gun-shooting move on the day of the MV shooting! We are glad for the iconic gun-shooting hook step! "Hit With You DDU DU DDU DU".

Meanwhile, Jisoo has been chosen as the model for Korean brand 'CELEBe'. It is a short-form SNS that provides special communication between celebrities and fans. They added that they plan to carry out different activities with the use of 'CELEBe!' Congratulations to Jisoo!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie breaks THIS record with 'Solo' MV; Find out NOW

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.