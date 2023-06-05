BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her acting debut in The Idol; Fans react to her risqué character

The first episode of HBO's original series The Idol aired worldwide on June 5. BLACKPINK's Jennie showed up for a sum of 10 minutes during the episode on this day. In the music video shooting scene, Jennie, who plays a dancer and is Lily-Rose Depp's close friend, made an appearance. She drew consideration by showing a significant level of provocative dance with male artists.

The Idol:

The series follows the life of Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who is a pop star but has a ton of problems in her personal life but she meets Tedros (The Weeknd) and her life changes. BLACKPINK’s Jennie plays the role of Jocelyn’s friend and dancer Dyanne. The series looks at the dark and gritty side of the pop music industry and how they give their all to reach the heights of popularity. American actor Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp and Australian vocalist musician Troye Sivan showed up. Jennie's debut as an actress in BLACKPINK also received a lot of attention. The Weeknd as Tedros also had smaller screen time but significant with his relationship with Jocelyn in the first episode. With the release of the episode, people have many opinions on the way it is extremely provocative and whether it has any use to the storyline.

Jennie’s role:

In the first episode, Jennie has a small amount of screentime but she still shines as Dyanne. The dance scene, while provocative, was indicative of her dancing skills. The fans who watched the episode were divided on her display. Some Korean netizens said that she looked gorgeous but the choreography scene was too explicit for her to be in and the others just appreciated seeing her on-screen as an actor. On Twitter, global fans had varied opinions as well, one said, “jennie played well, and people are waiting for the idol's next episode because of her. that's enough.” While many others said that this is expected of the director who created Euphoria and she was a great actor right from the first episode. The fans were all praises about her scenes and they are now looking forward to seeing her in the other episodes.

ALSO READ: The Second Husband co-stars Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won confirm pregnancy; To tie the knot next year

Advertisement