BLACKPINK’s Jennie, NewJeans’ Minji and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA are leading popularity charts; Here’s how
September Brand Reputation Rankings for girl group members have been announced.
Girl groups have been ruling the audiences with their charm. With multiple successful K-pop girl group debuts in the year as well as the return of the many past groups, one can definitely call it the year of girl groups. September is especially seeing a heightened interest from the K-pop fans.
According to the latest brand reputation rankings announced for the month of September, one can surely see that the new as well as older groups are thriving with their fabulous comebacks and multiple projects. BLACKPINK member Jennie is once again reigning on the chart as she grabbed the number one spot. BLACKPINK’s comeback and upcoming world tour have been bringing a lot of attention to the group.
Following closely behind is NewJeans member Minji who is gaining widespread attention in the media following the girl group’s many different activities. Her style and stage presence have been praised by new fans. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA has come in third on the chart as she slowly regains crowd favor. The group’s comeback after 5 years for their 15th debut anniversary ‘FOREVER 1’ and YoonA’s fabulous performance in crime drama ‘Big Mouth’ as Ko Mi Ho opposite Lee Jong Suk have been two factors working to her advantage.
In the top five, Oh My Girl’s Mimi and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo grab the 4th and 5th positions respectively. Here are the top 10 girl group members in the September brand reputation rankings chart:
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- NewJeans’ Minji
- Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
- Oh My Girl’s Mimi
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- NewJeans’ Hanni
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
- NewJeans’ Haerin
