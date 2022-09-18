BLACKPINK’s Jennie, NewJeans’ Minji and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA are leading popularity charts; Here’s how

Girl groups have been ruling the audiences with their charm. With multiple successful K-pop girl group debuts in the year as well as the return of the many past groups, one can definitely call it the year of girl groups. September is especially seeing a heightened interest from the K-pop fans.

According to the latest brand reputation rankings announced for the month of September, one can surely see that the new as well as older groups are thriving with their fabulous comebacks and multiple projects. BLACKPINK member Jennie is once again reigning on the chart as she grabbed the number one spot. BLACKPINK’s comeback and upcoming world tour have been bringing a lot of attention to the group.