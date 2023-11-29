BLACKPINK’s Jennie now has the highest monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing NewJeans

Jennie from BLACKPINK has reached a significant milestone on Spotify, solidifying her position as a prominent artist in the current music landscape. She is now the female K-pop artist with the most monthly listeners, surpassing the rising star NewJeans.

With an outstanding 21.13 million monthly listeners, Jennie has surpassed the listener count of Hybe's widely popular group, NewJeans, which currently stands at 20.96 million monthly listeners after their recent group comeback. This remarkable achievement establishes a new standard, marking Jennie as the first female Korean soloist to attain such heights on Spotify. She now holds the title of the female K-pop act with the highest monthly listeners on the platform.

Jennie's success is remarkable, especially considering her relatively small solo discography. With only one album released in 2018, her significant streaming achievement highlights the substantial public appeal and support she enjoys. This underscores Jennie's influential standing in the music industry, showcasing her ability to captivate a global audience despite having a limited solo catalog.

Fans took to social networks to celebrate Jennie's recent accomplishments, showering her with congratulatory messages and expressing pride with phrases like 'CONGRATULATIONS JENNIE' and 'QUEEN OF KPOP JENNIE.' Notably, her name surged to a 100% peak search on worldwide Google trends twice in the last hour.

Kim Jennie, a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, joined YG Entertainment in 2010 after studying in New Zealand. Her breakthrough included appearances in G-Dragon's music video That XX and his single Black. Debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, she ventured into solo music with SOLO on November 12, 2018.

