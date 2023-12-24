BLACKPINK’s Jennie officially announces her own agency ODD ATELIER; launches OA’s Instagram account

On December 24, BLACKPINK’s Jennie unveiled her new label named OA (ODD ATELIER). The artist has launched the official Instagram account of her newly established agency. The singer has posted few profile images, company logo, along with a message in Korean and English.

Take a look at Jennie's official statement while launching ODD ATELIER:

“Hi, this is Jennie.

This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received. I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK.

Thank you.”

Earlier, it was reported that the BLACKPINK member had set up her own label in November, but Jennie didn’t react to the speculations. She confirmed the news today by launching her label OA's Instagram account. BLACKPINK members (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa) have recently renewed their exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment, continuing their 7-year-long association of managing group activites. However, Jennie’s solo endeavors will be managed by her own company, OA.

