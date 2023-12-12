BLACKPINK’s Jennie picks new surprising job at Daniel Caesar’s Seoul concert

Daniel Caesar's Seoul concert, which garnered an enthusiastic response from Korean fans and sold out, took an unforeseen twist when BLACKPINK's Jennie made a surprise appearance. She played a significant role behind the scenes, providing translation assistance to the Canadian singer.

Jennie as a translator for Daniel Caesar's concert

Following the conclusion of the concert, Daniel Caesar and Jennie's appearance backstage was broadcast live on a large screen. Daniel Caesar warmly greeted Jennie in English, sharing details about his day. He said, "I went shopping today and had chicken; it was so delicious." "Since I'm backstage now," he told the audience, "when I say one, two, three, you all have to scream loudly for me to hear."

Daniel Caesar expressed gratitude to Jennie and everyone present at the concert. The two musicians performed the final song together, creating a memorable conclusion to the event. Fans were taken aback by Jennie's unexpected presence, finding her looking effortlessly comfortable in sunglasses and casual attire. The duo appeared relaxed, with Jennie translating simple phrases and sharing laughs. Fans commended her versatile talents, highlighting her proficiency not only in singing, rapping, dancing, and acting but also in translation.

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Kim Jennie is a South Korean pop singer and a female K-pop group BLACKPINK member. After studying in New Zealand, she joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010. Jennie gained recognition through her appearance in G-Dragon's music video That XX and was featured in his single Black. She officially debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016. On November 12, 2018, Jennie made her solo debut with the song SOLO. In 2021, Jennie took on a new role as a fashion editor during a photoshoot for Vogue Korea's March issue, marking her debut in editorial work beyond traditional modeling.

