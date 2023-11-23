BLACKPINK’s Jennie pulls off 2 statement making looks at King Charles III’s state banquet; Check out PICS

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa created history by earning the prestigious title at the royal palace, becoming Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs). As netizens have been showering love for the quartet for their mega achievement, Jennie took to Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures from the memorable event.

On November 21, King Charles III hosted a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace, followed by an Investiture ceremony the very next day. Donning two different attires for the honorary events, Jennie’s fashion game was on-point as she exuded princess vibes in white gown and looked royal in the black outfit.

Here are the snippets of Jennie’s ravishing looks:

Look 1: Jennie looked like a queen in a regal white gown for the state banquet

To meet the British royalty, BLACKPINK’s Jennie picked an off-shoulder, long-sleeved gown as she channelized her inner princess. The pictures that Jennie shared on her Instagram account did justice to her style as she stood on the palace staircase and flaunted her floor-sweeping gown. Jennie paired this plain white ensemble with a sparkly clutch, making a classy fashion statement.

Here are few fans’ reactions as Jennie looked straight out of the fairy tale:

Look 2: Jennie opted for a chic black dress for Investiture event

As BLACKPINK was conferred with MBE honor at the Investiture ceremony, the girl group chose to wear formal outfits. Apart from Rosé who wore a pantsuit, the other three members Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa sported tweed dresses or skirts. Jennie nailed the formal style with a long length tweed black dress, teamed with a matching cropped blazer. The shiny buttons and intricately detailed pockets made Jennie’s formal appearance absolutely flawless.

Fans can’t stop gushing over Jennie’s unbeatable fashion sense:

As per the recent reports, two members from BLACKPINK have opted for non-exclusive contracts with the liberty to do individual deals with other labels. Amidst these speculations of contract renewals, fans have raised concerns about the group’s activities. However, an official statement from the company is yet to be released.



