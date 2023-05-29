BLACKPINK's Jennie recalls tragic loss of her beloved family dog Kai: Kuma would mimic everything

In a deeply personal and emotional moment, BLACKPINK's Jennie has opened up for the first time about the passing of her beloved dog, Kai. With a heavy heart, Jennie shared the difficult news, revealing the special bond they shared and the impact Kai had on her life. Let's delve into Jennie's heartfelt words as she remembers her cherished companion.

Unconditional love and unbreakable bond: Jennie and Kai's story

Jennie from BLACKPINK made a delightful appearance on Kang Hyung Wook's Dog Guest Show alongside her charming Pomeranian companion, Kuma. Kang Hyung Wook, renowned for his charismatic pet training techniques, is both an animal trainer and a well-known TV personality. On his show, he engages in interviews with celebrities while getting acquainted with their beloved furry companions. Notable guests who have joined the show include Crush, Yuri from Girls' Generation, Sohee from Wonder Girls, S.Coups from SEVENTEEN, and many others.

Jennie's recent revelation about the passing of her dog Kai unveils the unbreakable bond they shared. Kai was more than just a pet; he was a loyal companion who brought immense joy and comfort to Jennie's life. Their story highlights the unconditional love and companionship that exist between humans and their furry friends, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts.

Coping with loss: Seeking support from dog trainer Kang Hyung Wook

During her appearance on Kang Hyung Wook's Dog Guest Show, Jennie revealed a personal matter she hadn't discussed before. She expressed concern for her Pomeranian, Kuma, who showed signs of depression after the passing of her other dog, Kai. Kang Hyung Wook explained that younger dogs often rely on their older companions like a baby relies on its mother.

She reacted and said, “I recently sent my first baby to heaven, and my second baby, Kuma, seemed to be struggling. I was wondering whether there was anything I could do to comfort him. I'd never told anyone else about it before. I wanted to share it with you if I was going to do so.”

Jennie's social media highlighted the strong bond between Kuma and Kai, as they did everything together. The loss affected both the dogs and their owners. Jennie shared that she and her mother had not been in contact for some time after Kai's passing, and it took her a while to talk about him. She still finds it difficult to discuss Kai with her mother, who loved and helped raise him. Jennie tearfully mentioned that she is still in the healing process. Kang Hyung Wook shared his own experience of losing a dog and discussed his journey of healing.

Following Jennie's heartfelt revelation, fans from around the world have rallied to offer their support and condolences. Social media platforms are filled with messages of comfort, love, and encouragement for Jennie during this challenging time. The outpouring of support from the BLACKPINK fandom showcases the strength of the K-pop community and their unwavering support for their favorite artists.

