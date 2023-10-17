BLACKPINK's Jennie reigns over Billboard charts as You & Me tops Global Excl. US and Global 200

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's newly released solo single You & Me has been unstoppable, to say the least. Since its debut, the most recent solo song by the Pink Venom crooner has been rapidly conquering the world’s top music charts with almost minimal promotional efforts, exciting fans to no end. Now, adding a feather to the hat, You & Me has topped the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. Jennie’s second solo dropped just two days after YG Entertainment formally announced the news on its social media.

Jennie's You & Me scores solo hit on Billboard Global Excl. US Chart

Maintaining its trail of shattering global records on iTunes, MelOn, Apple Music, and Spotify, the unstoppable dominance of BLACKPINK’s Jennie with her second solo single You & Me is now set to conquer international music charts as well. Leaving behind BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D (Feat Jack Harlow) on number two, Jennie’s You & Me is now the leader of Billboard Global Excl. US Chart. Whereas, Jungkook’s Seven (feat Latto) is on the third rank. Earlier, Jennie also surpassed BTS’ golden maknae after her solo single debuted at number 37 position on Apple Music's global chart. Prior to this, Jungkook's Seven (Feat. Latto), which debuted at position 43, and 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow), which debuted at position 56, held the record for the highest debut song by a K-pop soloist in 2023.

Jennie's You & Me enters Billboard Global 200 in Top 10

Jennie’s You & Me success doesn’t stop there. As per the most recent Billboard, chart release, the special single has landed on the seventh spot on the Billboard Global 200. For those unaware, these rankings are determined based on data acquired after the total music sales, streaming count, and other details from around 150-200 regions globally. On October 16, the musical track which first debuted at BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert amassed over 44 million streams on YouTube, making its debut at No.1 on the Global YouTube Song chart.

Jennie tops October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

With a brand reputation index of 4,540,423, Jennie has secured the number one position on the October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation rankings list. This was followed by a significant increase of nearly 131.95 percent when compared to the figures from September. As per the data revealed, You & Me, Jazz, and Apartment 404 remained the top keywords associated with Jennie this month.

For the unversed, You & Me marked the K-pop idol’s second solo single of the career with both BORN PINK and Coachella remix versions receiving ASCAP recognition. Whereas, the SOLO singer has also been roped in for the upcoming variety show Apartment 404 alongside famous personalities of the K-drama industry.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Hoshi gets flustered when asked a girlfriend question in upcoming Running Man episode