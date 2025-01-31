BLACKPINK's Jennie returns from death to haunt Charles Melton in Love Hangover music video featuring Dominic Fike
Jennie unveiled a new track, ahead of her upcoming solo album, Ruby's release. Read to know about the concept of the Love Hangout MV.
BLACKPINK's Jennie is back with a third pre-release track from her debut album Love Hangover following Mantra and ZEN. She unveiled the new Love Hangover MV featuring Dominic Fike on January 31 at 10:30 p.m. IST. This collaborative track with Dominic Fike already sounds like a chart-buster.
The MV features Riverdale-fame Charles Melton as Jennie's lover looking at her in a grave. However, the singer returns back from death as she is not ready to leave him yet. It sounds romantic but isn't really the case. Jennie stars as a clingy lover in the music video, who is unable to get over her “love hangover”. She begs for her beloved to stay whenever he decides to part ways with her. Watch the MV here:
Through the lines, "I'm over, I'm so over/This love ain't over" she expresses that her love for him will be alive even after her death.
Jennie's debut studio album Ruby, which includes ZEN, will be released on March 7. She will also have live Ruby shows in Los Angeles, New York and Seoul in the same monthFans in Los Angeles can catch her at the Peacock Theater on March 6, while those in New York can see her at Radio City Music Hall on March 10. Finally, Jennie will take the stage at Seoul's Inspire Arena on March 15, giving fans in each city a chance to experience her live performance.
‘Call me back’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie sends out flirty shoutout and couple PIC to Dominic Fike ahead of Love Hangover release