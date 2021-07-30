BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals her favourite food and the K drama she is binge watching on V Live chat

It is heartwarming to see our idols go to great lengths to keep in touch with their fans, especially when the ongoing pandemic has caused much distress in everyone's lives. Back in June, BLACKPINK's Jennie took time off her busy schedule to spend some time with BLINKs as she answered some burning questions by fans on a fun V Live chat ranging from food to music, hobbies, and more!

Jennie revealed that she is not a big fan of spicy food and is 'team Mint chocolate'! Her favourite tea is vanilla tea with oat milk. When asked about her current favourite K Drama, Jennie revealed that she is binge-watching Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun starter 'Beyond Evil' and requested fans to not give her spoilers, as she has not finished watching the drama yet. She also cheered for BLINKs preparing hard for their upcoming exams and wished them all the best.

Meanwhile, Jennie and Rosé recently returned from Los Angeles after finishing some music-related work. Jennie even hung out with her 'Fairy Princess' singer Grimes and shared pictures on her Instagram as well. That's not all, BLACKPINK members are preparing for a special surprise ahead of their fifth debut anniversary. BLACKPINK will release their anniversary special movie 'BLACKPINK The Movie' on August 4 in 100 countries which will feature some exclusive, behind the scenes footage from the members' lives. We cannot wait!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Plan a summer getaway and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Are you looking forward to BLACKPINK's anniversary? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.