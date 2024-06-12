BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her first-ever runway debut with Jacquemus on their 15th-anniversary fashion show in Capri. Delighted by the overwhelming experience, the K-pop idol took to Instagram thanking the designer for the unforgettable opportunity. Moreover, singer Dua Lipa also uploaded a post where Jennie appears briefly.

On July 12, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Jennie uploaded pictures on her Instagram from the previous day where she walked the runway for Jacquemus. The fashion show was organized to commemorate the brand’s 15 years in the industry. For the first time, the artist walked on a runway and she was given the opportunity to close the show, which is a huge milestone. In the caption, she expresses her gratitude for Simon Porte Jacquemus and refers to him as an inspiration for the world.

Furthermore, another spontaneous interaction has left the fans bewildered. Dua Lipa, the popular singer and popstar uploaded a video of Jennie on her personal Instagram page. In the short clip, she was seen capturing the K-pop idol with her phone camera and calling her a ‘cutie’. The small instance shows that they both share a close friendship.

The artist has been witnessing phenomenal success in the world of fashion and solidifying her status in the industry. Earlier this year, she was also seen making an appearance at the Met Gala 2024 and blew everyone away with her beauty.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has recently established her own music label, Odd Atelier, where she will be further exploring her solo career. However, she is still part of BLACKPINK and will continue to take part in activities through YG Entertainment. The artist revealed that she is excited about her new venture, where she will show a new side and release music for her fans and well-wishers.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local charts. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls. Moreover, she teased her fans through an Instagram story by sharing a snippet of her upcoming solo album.