BLACKPINK's Jennie scripts history as FIRST K-pop soloist with 1.2 billion Spotify streams

BLACKPINK’s Jennie hits 1.2 billion Spotify streams

BLACKPINK's Jennie continues to redefine success as a solo artist, solidifying her status as one of South Korea's foremost musical talents. Recently, she achieved a monumental milestone by amassing an impressive 1.2 billion streams on Spotify, a remarkable feat for any artist. What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that Jennie is the first female K-Pop soloist to reach this milestone without releasing a solo album, emphasizing the unparalleled impact of her music.

Jennie's popularity surge is evident in the substantial growth of her Spotify profile, attracting thousands of new listeners daily. She now boasts a record-breaking 33,186,353 monthly listeners, securing her position as the second-highest K-pop artist on the platform. The 3 million listener difference from the top spot suggests she is swiftly closing in on claiming the throne.

Notably, Jennie achieved these remarkable feats with only three credited songs: Solo, You & Me, and One of The Girls. Jennie's journey exemplifies how exceptional talent and a dedicated fanbase can transcend traditional norms, setting new benchmarks for success in the dynamic world of K-pop.

Jennie intends to release her first solo album in 2024

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently opened up about her motivation for establishing her one-person agency, ODD ATELIER (OA), during a recording for KBS 2TV's talk show Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. In her solo endeavors expressing a desire for more freedom and comfort, Jennie emphasized her pursuit of individual activities with a familiar crew and her quest for freedom even if it meant taking a different path. She reflected on her learning journey in her previous agency, embracing the challenge of self-exploration and independence, and contemplating her future endeavors.

During the conversation with host Lee Hyori, Jennie revealed her dream of releasing her debut solo full-length album in 2024, expressing aspirations to showcase her music to the world. This disclosure adds to the anticipation for Jennie's solo career evolution in the coming year, promising exciting developments for fans eagerly awaiting her solo musical journey.

