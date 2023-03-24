BLACKPINK's Jennie sends THIS to show support for WINNER's Seung Yoon for debut solo exhibit

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently made headlines for her sweet gesture towards her labelmate, WINNER's Seung Yoon. The talented artist showed her support by sending him flowers for his solo exhibit debut.

Jennie Sends Flowers to Seung Yoon for his Solo Exhibit Debut

Seung Yoon's solo exhibit held under the pseudo ‘Flexible’ featured a collection of the singer's artwork, including paintings and photographs. As a fellow artist and labelmate, Jennie showed her support for Seung Yoon by sending him a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a congratulatory note. The gesture was not only thoughtful but also showcased the close relationship between the two YG Entertainment artists.

Jennie and Seung Yoon's Close Relationship

Jennie and Seung Yoon have been known to have a close relationship, with both artists previously expressing their admiration for each other's work. Seung Yoon has even credited Jennie as one of the people who inspired him to pursue his passion for art.

In the past, members of BLACKPINK and WINNER have collaborated on various projects, including music videos and television shows. Their close relationship has also been showcased in several variety programs, where they often interact and share their experiences as artists. Kang Seung Yoon previously attended a BLACKPINK concert during the ‘BORN PINK WORLD TOUR’ to show his support for Jennie and even took a photo with the four members.

Apart from BLACKPINK’s Jennie, INFINITE's Nam Woo Hyun, singer Lee Ji Hyuk, and actor Choi Hyun Wook paid a visit to Kang Seung Yoon's exhibition and left congratulatory messages and photos.

About Kang Seung Yoon

Kang Seung Yoon is a South Korean actor and singer. He competed in ‘Superstar K2’ and finished fourth. He joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in January 2011. Kang Seung Yoon reportedly began playing the guitar in eighth grade. He graduated from Busan High School of the Arts in 2012. He is the leader of the band WINNER, which debuted in 2013 and released its first album in August 2014. The band is signed to YG Entertainment, and Seung Yoon has a solo career with the label as well.

Apart from this, Seung Yoon also makes guest appearances in different variety shows and has a stable career in acting and is seen in various dramas including ‘Prison Playbook’, ‘Part-Time Idol’, and Racket Boys’ among others. Seung Yoon's solo exhibit debut is a significant milestone in his journey as an artist, and his growth and creativity are showcased through his artwork. We can only hope to see more collaborative efforts between these talented artists in the future

