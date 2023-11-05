BLACKPINK's Jennie sets new record; Becomes first Korean female soloist to surpass 18M monthly listeners

BLACKPIK's Jennie set another massive record for herself as her monthly streams on Spotify surpassed 18 million. This also makes her the first female South Korean solo artist to achieve this. She dominated the charts with her latest release You & Me and once again she showed her power and influence over the music industry.

BLACKPINK member Jennie proves her talent and skills again as the idol's monthly streams surpassed 18 million on Spotify. This set a new record for her as she became the first female South Korean soloist to garner this massive number of monthly streams. She has surpassed other top South Korean artists like RM, Taehyung, J-Hope, Jimin, SUGA, Jin and fellow band members Rosé and Jisoo. This streak has also been achieved by BLACKPINK member Lisa too.

Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK member Jennie dropped her hit single You & Me on October 6. Since its release, the song has been dominating the global charts. The track is Jennie's second solo and has received much attention and love from fans even before its official release. The song entered many charts, including Billboard, Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, MelOn and more. The performance video, Coachella mix and a jazz version of the song were also released which have been garnering loads of attention because of its quality.

Jennie also shattered the previous records and gained 800 million streams on Spotify across all her credits. The SOLO singer has only released four single tracks only. She has achieved fame and appreciation with the stunning visuals of her videos and amazing songs. Jennie also dominated the Chinese music scene as digital sales surpassed 3,50,000 in the country.

While the BLACKPINK members keep a hold on the music and fashion industry, their contract renewal with YG Entertainment is still in the dark as rumors and gossips keep on floating. Earlier it was also reported that Jennie and Jisoo might be establishing their own agencies each.

