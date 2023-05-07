BLACKPINK's Jennie shares details of first ever MET Gala appearance; drops after-party BTS pics

The 2023 Met Gala showcased a multitude of stunning fashion statements, and among the standout icons, the one who deserves special recognition is none other than BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim. She donned a chic black and white minidress that paid tribute to the classic Chanel runway designs from the 1990s. BLACKPINK's Jennie, known for her exceptional fashion sense, turned heads with her stunning outfit. Recently, she shared the details of her first MET appearance through an Instagram post titled "My first ever met story."

Jennie’s first Met Gala story

Anyone who knows the distinctive style would instantly recognize Jennie's attire as a true representation of the brand. Her elegant gloves, signature black and white ensemble, and Camelia hair accessory all bore the hallmark of the brand's timeless fashion aesthetic.

In the post, Jennie shared several pictures of her getting ready for the event, along with a caption that expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to attend such a prestigious event. She also gave a behind-the-scenes look at how she prepared for the event.

Jennie revealed that she was nervous about attending the event as she didn't know what to expect. In the series of photos from the post, she showed how her makeup was done, and how she chose the classic vintage outfit. Herself in the dress with a few shots from the red carpet. While in another post she flaunted her after-party look, in which she donned a black mini-dress with a long statement neckpiece and long black boots.

Jennie’s successful Met Gala debut

Despite being a first-time visitor, Jennie's on-point interpretation of this year's Met Gala theme, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ comes as no surprise given that the celebrity is one of the luxury label's famed brand ambassadors.

Jennie's appearance at the Met Gala this year came after her fellow BLACKPINK member, Rosé, attended the event in 2021. However, it wouldn't be fair to simply state that Jennie followed Rosé's lead, as she put in a lot of effort to make her moment unique. Jennie was actively involved in the entire process and added her personal touch to it. She didn't just focus on her attire but also paid attention to even the smallest details of her overall appearance.

Jennie elaborated, "We wanted to use various shades of pink and other colors, adding some sparkles to my eye makeup while keeping the rest of my face matte."

Jennie also drew inspiration from Korean culture for her hair, and the braided style reminded her of a Korean look. Furthermore, she added the Camellia flower to her hair as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and the label’s classic style.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam finally launches Instagram account on birthday; Fans get emotional