BLACKPINK's Jennie shares her HONEST thoughts on her past performances in recent pictorial for Elle Korea

BLACKPINK’s Jennie exudes a captivating aura as she graces the cover of Elle Korea! Read on to find out.

Rapper, Performer, Fashion queen and a true star, BLACKPINK's Jennie is a powerhouse talent and there is no denying that! The gorgeous and talented star recently graced the cover for Elle Korea showing off her various charms and exquisite beauty. The talented star also answered some burning questions related to her YouTube channel and what she thinks of her past performances.

Jennie revealed that she launched her own YouTube channel to give BLINKs a glimpse of her regular and comfortable lifestyle off stage. She also shared that filming for her YouTube channel is more fun and exciting than she expected. For those unversed, Jennie launched her own Youtube channel back in January and shares fun 'behind the scenes' content with her group members and also a sneak-peek into her personal wardrobe. Jennie currently stands at 6.61 M subscribers.

That's not all, Jennie revealed her honest thoughts as she reflected on her past performances. She shared that whenever she watches her facial expressions while performing, she cannot help but reminisce about the time that has passed by and it brings a smile to her face. Jennie commented, "It also makes me happy as I reminisce about the moments when we communicated with fans watching the performances.”

Jennie is currently stationed in Los Angeles with Rosé. YG Entertainment confirmed that the girls are working on new music and collaborations with different artists as well. Does that mean, we are getting BLACKPINK's first subunit - JenRosé? Only time will tell!

Also, BLACKPINK is busy preparing for their fifth-anniversary project '4+1 Project' as they will be celebrating their anniversary on August 8, 2021.

