BLACKPINK's Jennie shares new collage poster for You & Me, fans go wild over visuals

BLACKPINK member Jennie is ready to rock the floor with her second solo You & Me. The unreleased song which made its first debut at the group’s BORN PINK concert in Seoul recently received ASCAP recognition. Following this, the SOLO singer is soon to unleash the special track of her single. On October 4, YG Entertainment took to their social media handle to share the news among the fans with a stunning poster of Jennie in a whole red ensemble and now the agency has rolled out a collage poster of the same.

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares dreamy collage poster for You & Me

Fans, who were familiar with the BORN PINK and Coachella remix versions of the song, were excitedly anticipating the track's look and vibe after the agency's formal statement. As stated by YG Entertainment, this is going be a special single which will mark the official release of her second solo. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter) the group’s official handle shared a collage poster on October 5, captioning it as “JENNIE ‘You & Me’ COLLAGE POSTER”. The poster was accompanied by a few lines from the track “I Love You & Me Dancing in the Moonlight” and “Nobody can see it's just you & me tonight”. The poster perfectly mirrors Jennie's vibrant and versatile personality, leaving fans gushing over her visuals. As per the official confirmation by the agency You & Me special single will be released on 6th October, 2023 1 PM Korean Standard Time (9:30 AM Indian Standard Time), (12 AM Eastern Daylight Time).

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s recent activities

Celebrated their seventh anniversary on August 8th, and on September 17th, in Seoul, BORN PINK, their wildly popular world tour, came to a close. Meanwhile, Jennie recently graced the front row of the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week where she spoke with international artist Usher, sparking speculation about her potential collaboration with the musician. This might be crucial for the fans and the industry, particularly in light of the group's ongoing contract negotiations with YG Entertainment. At the same event the SOLO singer also met with her former co-star from The Idol, Hari Nef, the two spent a good time together clicking selfies and investing in long conversations throughout the show.

