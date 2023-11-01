BLACKPINK's Jennie shatters records by gaining 800 million streams on Spotify across all credits

Jennie, the shining star of BLACKPINK, has solidified her status as one of South Korea's most prominent solo artists, achieving a remarkable milestone of 800 million streams on Spotify. This incredible feat was accomplished with just four tracks across all her song credits. This achievement not only reflects Jennie's immense talent and artistry but also the unwavering support of her fans, who have played an instrumental role in this incredible milestone.

Milestone that is making all buzz

As Jennie's song continues to gain traction, her Spotify profile is experiencing an influx of new daily listeners. This surge in popularity has been nothing short of a meteoric rise, starting from day one, and she now boasts an impressive peak of 17,203,088 monthly listeners. This remarkable accomplishment has propelled her to surpass previous records held by notable artists, including her BLACKPINK bandmate Jisoo, as well as Jimin and Taehyung from BTS, and Fifty Fifty.

With this achievement, Jennie proudly stands alongside Lisa as one of the leading female K-pop soloists, leaving an indelible mark on Spotify's history with their incredible monthly listener peaks. It's a testament not only to their extraordinary talent but also to the unwavering support and adoration of fans worldwide, who continue to join them on this extraordinary musical journey.

Jennie – the K-Pop sensation

As a member of BLACKPINK, one of the most iconic K-pop groups in the world, Jennie has garnered a massive global following. Her solo endeavors have only added to her fame and success. Jennie's impact extends beyond her music; she is an influential figure in K-pop and an inspiration to aspiring artists worldwide. As JENNIE continues to soar in her career, fans eagerly await her future projects and releases. Her ability to consistently produce chart-topping tracks and create visually stunning music videos has set her apart in the industry.

