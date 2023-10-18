BLACKPINK's Jennie soars into top 40 of UK’s Official Singles Chart; becomes 2nd K-pop female soloist to do so

BLACKPINK's Jennie has made history as the second K-pop female soloist to reach the top 40 of the UK's Official Singles Chart. The talented singer's solo debut has now secured a spot on the prestigious chart in the United Kingdom.

Jennie becomes 2nd K-pop female soloist to enter UK’s Official Singles Chart

Jennie from popular K-pop group BLACKPINK has officially made her solo debut on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart. On October 13, the Official Charts, often considered the UK's equivalent to Billboard's U.S. charts, announced that Jennie's new single You & Me debuted at No. 39 on the Official Singles Chart. This marks Jennie's first entry on the chart as a solo artist.

It's worth noting that You & Me is only the second song by a female K-pop soloist to enter the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart. The first was Jennie's fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo, whose solo debut track FLOWER secured the No. 38 spot this past April. You & Me by Jennie has achieved remarkable success by debuting at No. 1 on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart this week. This accomplishment solidifies Jennie's status as the first female K-pop soloist to top either of these charts, marking a historic moment in her solo career.

Watch the hit song You & Me here-

More about You & Me

Since its release on October 6, BLACKPINK's Jennie's second solo single, You & Me, has achieved impressive success on both domestic and global music charts. Accompanying the release, a performance video featuring Jennie in a stunning background featuring visuals that were immensely appealing was also unveiled. Notably, You & Me comes in two versions - the Original and the Coachella remix.

The song reached another significant milestone, hitting No. 1 on the MelOn Top 100 chart across South Korea as of 9 PM KST on October 13. What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is the absence of promotions or music show appearances by BLACKPINK's Jennie since the song's release. You & Me holds special significance as it was released as a gift for fans who supported Jennie throughout BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour, which concluded in September 2023 after a year of incredible performances and concerts.

BLACKPINK's Jennie also achieved a notable milestone by making her debut on the Spotify Global Chart with her recent solo release, You & Me. The Coachella version of the song secured a place in the Top 20 of Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart, entering at No. 18. This achievement was fueled by an impressive 4,660,153 filtered streams within the first 24 hours of the song's availability on the audio streaming platform.

Adding a unique twist to the musical offering, the jazz version of You & Me was released on October 11, accompanied by a live performance clip. Jennie, renowned for her distinctive musical talents and singing-rapping style, showcased her prowess once again through the release of You & Me. The live performance clip for the jazz version further highlighted her musical versatility and artistry.

Watch the Jazz version here-

