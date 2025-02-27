BLACKPINK's Jennie sparks drama, teasing fiery diss track Like Jennie for album Ruby

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is here to rule, and she means it in every way possible. The K-pop singer thrilled her fans by unveiling a preview of the tracks from her highly anticipated solo album, Ruby. The two-minute and 39-second snippet offers a glimpse into Jennie’s red-black-themed album, hinting at several concept revelations.

While multiple tracks were teased, one single in particular, Like Jennie, quickly grabbed attention, standing out as the highlight of the preview. The 16-second clip left her fans and BLINKs in a frenzy.

The lyrics fit her identity like a glove, perfectly complementing her persona. This track immediately sparked discussions online, with many fans praising Jennie for her bravery in opening up and directly confronting negativity. Some even describe the track as a self-empowering anthem. But why are fans going berserk over this song? Well, it’s all thanks to Jennie and her bold lyrics. The lines, “Haters, they don’t really like Jennie, ‘cause they can never be Jennie,” are undeniably powerful, and the fans’ reactions are skyrocketing.

Social media platforms are flooded with positive reactions, with many calling it a diss track. Some praised her, saying, “My jaw literally dropped when I heard this. Claiming this one so bad, omg!!!” Others shared, “I’m jealous; her haters have a song,” and “This sounds fire, OMG.” Another BLINK agreed with Jennie’s lyrics, saying, “They can never be like Jennie.”

BLACKPINK's Jennie’s full-length solo album Ruby is all set for release on March 7. The 15-track album features a series of collaborations, including Dua Lipa, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. The complete tracklist of Jennie’s solo album Ruby includes: Intro: JANE (feat. FKJ), Like JENNIE, Start a War, Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa), With the TE (Way Up), EXTRAL (feat. Doechii), Mantra, Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike), ZEN, Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis), F.T.S., Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, and Twin.

Recently, EXTRAL feat. Doechii was released on February 21. Speaking about her group activities, she will be joining her girl group on their WORLD TOUR in 2025, as confirmed by YG Entertainment. The group will kick off the tour at Goyang Stadium on July 5, 2025, and it will continue until January 16, 2026.