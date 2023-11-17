BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted with YG Entertainment managers fueling speculation for her next moves

BLACKPINK member Jennie attended the store pre-opening for TAMBURINS in South Korea. She was accompanied by her managers who were thought to have departed from YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK's contract with the agency ended after they concluded their world tour in September. The future of the group is still in the shade as nothing as of yet has been confirmed yet.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's recent appearance sparks speculations

On November 16, BLACKPINK member Jennie attended the pre-opening of a TAMBURINS pop-up store in South Korea. The idol was accompanied by her managers Hosup and Jaemin who were believed to have departed from YG Entertainment. This gave rise to speculations by fans as they discussed the future of the group and whether the members would be renewing their contract with YG Entertainment. Earlier on November 14, keen fans had found that Lisa's manager had left YG Entertainment as she had updated her LinkedIn profile. The case of YG Entertainment and the members remain in muddy waters.

After her recent spotting, some fans speculated that Jennine might also depart from the company after her managers did the same. They also think that the rumors of the idol establishing her own agency might be true. Others felt that the former managers showed up out of loyalty towards the artist and the company.

Regarding the situation, YG Entertainment has stated that negotiations are still underway and nothing has been confirmed yet. As the days go by, gossip and rumors surrounding the group's future and next moves keep on surfacing. There were also rumors that Jisoo would be starting up her own agency while some say that Rosé is the only member who has decided to stay with the company. There were also stories surrounding Lisa and her receiving multiple offers from around the globe worth billions.

Jennie's recent activities

On October 6, Jennie officially released her single You & Me. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this track's release since her performance during BLACKPINK's Born Pink world tour. The song quickly entered many charts, including Billboard, Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, MelOn and more. She was also spotted filming for the upcoming varierty show Apartment 404.

