BLACKPINK’s Jennie stuns fans as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

On May 23rd, in front of the world debut screening of the HBO series 'The Idol’, Jennie showed up at the Lumiere Grand Performance center at the Cannes Palais des Celebrations in southern France. BLACKPINK's Jennie wore a lovely off-the-shoulder white dress and a large black ribbon in her hair as she walked the red carpet with Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan. Paparazzi from all over the world yelled, "Jennie! Jennie!” furthermore, the fans cheered as though leaving, and Jennie moved toward the fans, gave autographs and spoke with the fans, showing her love for them.

The Idol:

The drama ‘The Idol,’ Jennie's first role as an actor, is about the complicated relationship between pop idol stars and the cultural industry. Jennie played Angel, a back-up artist for Jocelyn, the fundamental person who fantasizes about turning into a pop star. 'The Idol' is planned to be delivered interestingly as a world debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and is expected to air in June. This year, only ‘The Idol’ has been accepted into the non-competition category. Co-created and featuring pop star The Weeknd, this HBO show portrays the perplexing connection between pop symbol stars and the social business. It was coordinated by Sam Levinson of HBO's Euphoria and stars The Weeknd, who as of late changed his stage name to Abel Tesfaye, and Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp. Notwithstanding Jennie, Australian vocalist lyricist Troye Sivan will show up. On May 23, WarnerMedia did not provide a proper response to the Asian press interview regarding Jennie's attendance. Afterward, the evening of May 21st, she at last answered, "There is no definitive plan that Jennie will join in."

Jennie:

Jennie also spoke to many journalists and spilled about debuting in the acting career. She said that she was captivated by the fact that she dealt with the music industry and the industry to which she belonged in relation to her appearance in "The Idol," and she had always enjoyed the work of director Sam Levinson. She also stated that it was a chance to be brave and be herself, that she had not prepared anything special for the role in the series, and that Sam just wanted her to be herself.

ALSO READ: 2PM’s Junho and SNSD’s YoonA are a beautiful couple in main posters for JTBC’s upcoming drama King The Land

Advertisement