BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about moving to New Zealand, becoming a K-pop idol and more on Dua Lipa’s podcast

On July 14, Dua Lipa invited BLACKPINK member Jennie on her podcast called At Your Service and she spoke about various aspects of her life, which got her fans emotional. She talked about moving to New Zealand at a young age. Without understanding the language very well, she still liked it as she fell in love with New Zealand. She shared how she also happened to love K-pop and wanted to become a K-pop idol. She worked hard to join YG Entertainment and become part of BLACKPINK.

She was prevented from displaying a variety of sides when she began working as a K-pop artist in Korea, and she was afraid to express herself. "As time passed, I was able to express myself, and rather than thinking, 'Jennie is doing something she shouldn't be doing,' people looked at me as someone breaking boundaries," she stated. She said that is the point at which she assumed she needed to break more limits for individuals in her way of life. She wanted people to understand that they don't have to express themselves in a way that other people want them to; instead, they should just be who they are. She discussed performing and dancing. During the performance, she claimed that she kept getting hurt. It was unpleasant. Jennie said that she would tell herself, 'We should begin,' and afterward she continued to fall. She felt like she let the fans down since she didn't appear as though she was putting forth a valiant effort and needed to say that she didn't have any idea how to control her own body. After the pandemic, she had the option to figure out how to deal with her own body. She added, "I needed to be honest. Now, I needed to tell the fans that I was currently finding out about myself."

Jennie had owned up to criticism that she moved freely. In addition, she stated that such recognition is uncommon in the K-pop industry, where controls and standards are strict. Jennie was also criticized for her lack of professionalism, despite the fact that she holds herself to a higher standard than the majority of Western artists. Jennie said in a meeting that she found it challenging to move in high heels. She said that certain individuals are great at wearing heels, however, her feet didn't fit.

