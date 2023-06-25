BLACKPINK's Jennie, The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp's The Idol OST One Of The Girls enters Global Spotify Chart

BLACKPINK's Jennie, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp's new OST for The Idol 'One of the Girls' have entered the Global Spotify Chart. This original soundtrack has set a new record for the BLACKPINK member Jennie.

One of the Girls on Spotify Global Charts

BLACKPINK's Jennie joined hands with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for the original soundtrack of their show The Idol. On June 23, the song called One of the Girls entered the Global Spotify Charts at #127 with over 2.3 million streams within 24 hours. One of the Girls surpassed Jennie's SOLO to give her the biggest streaming day of all time, setting a personal record. One of the Girls is written by Mike Dean, actress Lily-Rose Depp and the director of the American series Euphoria and The Idol, Sam Levinson. It is produced by The Weeknd and is voiced by the two artists along with BLACKPINK's Jennie.

BLACKPINK Jennie and her role in The Idol

The HBO drama has helped BLACKPINK's Jennie kick-start her acting career and her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The Idol is a tale of an aspiring pop star Jocelyn played by Lily-Rose Depp who gets involved with Tedros played by The Weeknd to take back her title of the sexiest pop star in America. Jennie has become the prime subject of criticism among Korean netizens, as her scenes are overly sensualized according to them. Jennie plays the role of Dyanne who is the backup dancer for Jocelyn played by Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie is criticized for her provocative performance in episode 1 and in episode 3 the K-pop idol is seen wearing an unconventional costume that shows her chest. Besides, BLACKPINK member Jennie's screen time in the series is not very huge, which concerns the fans as they believe that the production of The Idol is using Jennie just for promotions as the SOLO singer has a very prominent fan following. Furthermore, The Idol has received criticism for being overly sexualized by the critics at Cannes Film Festival and the viewers online have given even worse opinions regarding the series.

