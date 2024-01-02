BLACKPINK’s Jennie to appear as first guest on music talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to appear as the first guest on the upcoming music talk show titled The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet. On 2nd January, it was reported that Jennie would appear on the show, and later, the channel KBS confirmed the news by stating, “Jennie will join as a guest in the first filming schedule of The Seasons today.”

The celebrity chat show will premiere on 5th January at 11:20 PM KST (7:50 PM IST), and weekly episodes will drop every Friday on KBS 2TV.

The Seasons is one of the most popular music talk shows in South Korea. It follows the unique concept of having different hosts every season and interacting with various musicians (and other celebs not related to the music field). Korean artists get candid on the show, share personal anecdotes, and give live performances. Fans are excited to see BLACPINK's Jennie as the first guest on the third season of this talk show.

The Seasons has been running successfully since April 2023. The first season was hosted by Jay Park, followed by Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon and AKMU (sibling duo including Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun). Lee Hyori will take over as the MC of the fourth edition of this show, which marks her first gig as show host in 10 years.

All the four seasons have the following subtitles:

The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive

The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon's Night Park and Long Day

The Seasons: Long Night with AKMU

The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie and singer Lee Hyori

Jennie is part of the globally renowned girl group BLACKPINK, best known for their songs, including DDU-DU DDU-DU, Pink Venom, and more. In 2018, Jennie embarked on her solo journey with her debut single titled SOLO, which created history as she became the first female K-pop soloist to enter Billboard's Hot 100 chart without an album release!

Apart from her music career, Jennie showcased her acting skills in the American series The Idol. She will be seen in the South Korean variety show Apartment 404, which is slated to release in 2024.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori debuted as the leader of the K-pop girl group Fin.K.L. After its disbandment, she established herself as a solo artist with her debut album titled Stylish, for which she received multiple Artist of the Year awards. Lee Hyori is an influential music figure who has appeared on the list of ‘Korea’s Power Celebrity 40’ many times throughout her career.

