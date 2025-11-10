BLACKPINK’s Jennie to co-headline Mad Cool Festival 2026 in Madrid alongside Lorde, Foo Fighters and Halsey

Who wanna rock with Jennie? Us of course! The K-pop soloist is taking all the steps in the right direction, and we could not be more excited for it. According to an announcement on November 10, the BLACKPINK member is all set to headline the upcoming Mad Cool Festival in 2026 in Spain. She has been revealed to be a part of the festival with many famed personalities like herself, including Foo Fighters, Florence + The Machine, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, Pulp, Wolf Alice, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Moby, and many more. Over 70 artists have been announced as a part of the lineup.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie to headline Mad Cool Festival

Jennie is all set to become the first-ever K-pop act to headline Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, and she’s doing so alongside many well-known artists. As a co-headliner, the BLACKPINK member will be performing on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Other performers on the same day include Florence + The Machine, Lorde, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Reneé Rapp, Charlie Puth, The Blaze, and more.

While her first-ever headliner gig in Spain, this is hardly the first time the songstress has led a music festival. She performed in front of thousands and made them go crazy with her moves earlier this year at Coachella. The tracks from Ruby truly made everyone wish they were Jennie as her songs rose back on music charts and garnered thousands of streams soon after. She trended on social media with ‘Jenchella’ becoming a top search item and hashtag, proving her global reach and influence.

On the other hand, Jennie is currently in the middle of the BLACKPINK DEADLINE World Tour with Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, as they take over the globe in sold-out concerts. The team is looking to release a new album by the end of this year, with some reports claiming the record has been pushed to 2026.

ALSO READ: KATSEYE and BLACKPINK’s Rosé earn first-ever Grammy nominations, become two-time and three-time nominated acts