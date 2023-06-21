BLACKPINK’s Jennie to drop new song for The Idol; Abel Tesfaye confirms upcoming release

BLACKPINK’s Jennie will be releasing a new song and it seems to be a collaboration with Canadian singer and songwriter Abel Tesfaye. Jennie, who made her acting debut in HBO’s The Idol, has been confirmed to release new music as per The Weeknd’s claims on social media.

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) confirming Jennie’s soundtrack for The Idol

Abel Tesfaye who stars as Tedros on the show has been very hands on with the response (or rather the criticism), to The Idol. During one such reply spree on his Twitter handle, The Weeknd happened to spot a supposed “hater” who changed their profile picture to lock horns with him not once but twice. The Blinding Lights singer then went on to call out the netizen and dropped the announcement for Jennie’s upcoming song release. Here’s what he said, “not you again LOL you thought I wouldn’t recognize you cause you changed your DP… dropping that Jennie song this weekend for you! Get the bucket ready”.

Fans of the BLACKPINK member were not impressed with the way the announcement for new music from Jennie was done and demanded that a proper one be made instead. However, one thing was confirmed Jennie will soon be releasing new music and the Blinks were here for it. Previously, Jennie teased an unreleased song during the launch of her collection with Calvin Klein in Seoul, South Korea where she took to the DJ booth alongside close friends Simi and Haze. Back then it was speculated that it might be her collaboration track with Abel Tesfaye and many fans are still betting on the same.

About Jennie in The Idol

The SOLO singer stars in the role of the ambitious backup dancer Dyanne on the show. It marked Jennie’s debut acting project and though the show as well as its dialogues and more things have been controversial even before it premiered on June 4, it has given a global platform to the already famous BLACKPINK member. Many even claim that they tune in to the show just to watch Jennie and it may not be far from the truth as The Idol gets criticised even more with each episode.

