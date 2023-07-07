BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Top 3 looks of singer from her debut movie The Idol; Pick your favorite

Jennie from BLACKPINK gained significant attention when she appeared in HBO's show, The Idol. Not only did she receive praise for her acting abilities, but her captivating beauty remained consistent throughout the entire series.

Below are some of the most memorable outfits Jennie wore in the show:

Controversial Pink

In the third episode of The Idol, Jennie's outfit was deemed her sexiest. Playing the character Dyanne, she filmed the music video for "World Class Sinner" instead of Jocelyn. Both characters wore revealing bra tops that appeared to be created with a 3D pen. Jennie's dance performance perfectly complemented her bold attire. Although there were mixed opinions about the revealing nature of the top, fans defended her choice to wear what she wanted.

Hot Athleisure

Jennie started her acting journey with a remarkable dance scene in Episode 1. Portraying the role of Dyanne, Jocelyn's backup dancer, she wore form-fitting short shorts that accentuated her hips. Paired with a crop top that highlighted her slender waist, she effortlessly showcased her curves. Combined with her seductive expressions and moves, it was an unforgettable look.

Steamy Sauna

Arguably the most stunning moment came in the sauna scene of Episode 1. Although the towel wrapped around her body cannot be considered an "outfit," it effectively conveyed that she is one of the sexiest stars in the industry.

