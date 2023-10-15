BLACKPINK's Jennie tops October girl group member brand reputation ranking; NewJeans' Minji and more follow

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé, and NewJeans' members Minji, Hanni, and Haerin secured the Top 5 positions in October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. The Korea Business Research Institute unveiled the Top 30 ranking list. A thorough analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness of around 655 girl group members was done from big data collected between September 15 and October 15.

Top 5 Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

BLACKPINK's Jennie held the No.1 position on the rankings list with a brand reputation index of 4,540,423. Compared to September it showed a sharp rise of 131.95 percent. You & Me, jazz, and Apartment 404 were high-ranking phrases in BLACKPINK Jennie's keyword analysis. Some of her highest-ranking related terms were release, dominate, and join. NewJeans' Minji secured the No.2 position on the rankings list with a brand reputation index of 3,710,377, compared to September it saw a decline of 22.27 percent.

Whereas NewJeans' Hanni secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 2,965,429 which witnessed a fall of 29.20 percent. The fourth and the fifth positions were occupied by BLACKPINK's Rosé and NewJeans' Haerin respectively. Rosé saw a 43.27 percent rise in her rankings from September. Her October brand reputation index was 2,699,786 while Haerin's index was 2,600,696, which fell by 28.11 percent.

Top 30 Girl Group Members on Brand Reputation Rankings list for October 2023

Other girl group members apart from the Top 5 in the brand reputation rankings list for October were BLACKPINK's Jisoo, IVE's Jang Won Young, OH MY GIRL's Mimi, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, NewJeans' Danielle, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Girl's Day's Sojin, NewJeans' Hyein, TWICE's Nayeon, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, IVE's Ahn Yujin, WJSN's Yeoreum, TWICE's Sana, (G)-IDLE's Miyeon, IVE's Gaeul, Red Velvet's Wendy, TWICE's Jihyo, Girls' Generation's YoonA, aespa's Karina, IVE's Liz, EXID's Hani, Oh MY GIRL's Arin, LABOUM's Haein, TWICE's Dahyun and Red Velvet’s Seulgi.

