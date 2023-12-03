BLACKPINK's Jennie wishes model Lee Joo Hyung's on birthday; celebrates with him once again this year

BLACKPINK's Jennie showed her friendship with model Lee Joo Hyung as she wished him a happy birthday on her social media and also spent the day with him. The member set a new record as she achieved the highest number of listeners on Spotify, surpassing NewJeans. With a whopping 21.13 million monthly listeners, Jennie became the first South Korean soloist to attain these numbers.

BLACKPINK's Jennie celebrates Lee Joo Hyung's birthday

BLACKPINK's Jennie and model Lee Joo Hyung are known to be good friends. Once again this year, the idol spent Lee Joo Hyung's birthday with him and also took to Instagram to wish him. She shared pictures of her outing with him and wrote, 'Happy Birthday my best friend'. Here is a look at her stories.

More about Lee Joo Hyung

Lee Joo Hyung is a South Korean model and actor. He made his on-screen debut in 2014 with the series Naeil's Cantabile. Since then, he has appeared in several dramas like Madame Antoine, Longing Heart and He Is Psychometric. He also featured in the Oscar winner, Parasite.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK attended the royal banquet held by King Charles III as they were invited as special guests at Buckingham Palace. They were applauded for their contribution to global environmental issues and for advocating sustainable development. While the group scales new heights, their future and contract renewal are still in muddy waters. Their contract with YG Entertainment expired earlier this year. Since then, there has been no clarity and confirmation regarding their renewal with the agency.

BLACKPINK member Jennie, actor Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jung attended W Korea's charity event Love Your W, which was the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. Jennie took to Instagram and shared pictures with her girl gang. She flaunted her friendship with actors Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jung. The three ladies looked stunning as they posed together in their amazing outfits.

