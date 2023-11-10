BLACKPINK's Jennie wishes to bring in Christmas festive cheer with fans' help; Here's how

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently took to Weverse to share a big surprise with her fans. The SOLO singer asked fans to send in their song recommendations, considering the theme of Christmas and winter in mind. She recently released her second single, You & Me, which set new records and topped various charts globally. Jennie aims to cover a new song for the upcoming occasion as a gift for her fans.

BLACKPINK's Jennie asks for fans' suggestions

BLACKPINK's Jennie took to the Weverse app to share a small message to her fans. She wrote, "BLINK! It seems like the weather has suddenly gotten so cold. How are you all taking care of yourself? The colder weather seems to signal the start of winter. If it's winter, it's Christmas, right? To be honest, I was thinking of covering a song for Christmas, but I thought it'd be more meaningful if BLINK chose the song together than if I chose it alone… Christmas/Winter song that JENNIE wants BLINK to sing! Please leave a lot of comments. You all know that I miss you and miss you a lot, right? Don't get sick and don't forget that I always think of you".

The SOLO singer will be covering songs on the upcoming occasion of Christmas and asked fans to make suggestions. December will become a more magical and delightful month when Jennie will drop her song cover filled with her amazing vocals. Fans are on their toes and looking for meaningful song recommendations for Jennie.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie's new single You & Me is currently the most talked about song in the industry and the internet. Fans can't stop gushing over this masterpiece. It has also accumulated Jisoo, BTS' Jungkook, and more among its list of unique listeners.

Jennie secured her first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 chart with You & Me debuting at No.2. It also topped the iTunes chart globally. Her collaborative song, One Of The Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, is also making quite the buzz on the internet.

