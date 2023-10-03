BLACKPINK's Jennie wows at Paris Fashion Week 2023's Chanel show, reunites with Hari Nef

BLACKPINK member Jennie is not only blessed with powerful vocals but also an amazing fashion sense. The K-pop idol today stands in the league of top-notch fashion icons in the world. The Pink Venom crooner who recently accomplished a major milestone with her song You & Me Coachella version was recently spotted gracing the front row of Chanel’s fashion show. Jennie crossed paths with her former co-star from the film The Idol, Hari Nef and Usher.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Hari Nef reunited at the Chanel fashion show

The SOLO singer recently walked the French luxury's red carpet. Being the brand face, Jennie was one of the notable attendees at the Chanel Paris Fashion Week Show. She made her way to the front row and noticed two familiar faces she shares a good bond with. The personalities were none other than American singer Usher and Jennie’s former co-star from The Idol, Hari Nef. Soon after the customary introductions, selfies and long conversations took their place. For those who are unaware Jennie and Hari Nef met at the Cannes Film Festival before working together on The Idol on HBO. Later, Hari took to her social media handle to upload a picture of them to Instagram. The two can be seen sharing a good time together and fans are in awe with this adorable click.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s You & Me’s Coachella version registered on ASCAP

Jennie during BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour performed her unreleased song You & Me. The song was recorded back in the time when she was gearing up for her solo projects. After performing the song in Seoul, she presented the remix version of the same at Coachella Valley Music and Arts with an additional rap verse. The original song You & Me was registered with ASCAP on August 9, 2023. Additionally, recently, the group listed You & Me (Coachella Remix) as well. For the unversed, The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, also known as ASCAP, is a nonprofit organization that grants performance rights to broadcasters, streaming services, and venues.

