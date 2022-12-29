BLACKPINK’s Jennie wows fans with Christmas photos: 2022’s Top 10 Instagram posts of the K-pop icon

2022 has been a super successful year for K-pop and especially BLACKPINK as the Queens made their highly anticipated return with a full group comeback and took the world by storm with their solo endeavours. With an audience of over 72 million, she ensures her posts are the talk of the town. Member Jennie who is known for her ‘IT’ girl presence and complete control of the fashion world left no stone unturned as all of her appearances became hot topics. Here are our top 10 from the year. Sporty

Jennie knew that she was starting the new year on the right foot, or should we say feet as she shared a sweet compilation of her new favourite hobby. With her solo session of pilates and an exclusive look at all the moves she could pull off, it was no surprise that she looked excited as ever displaying her skills to her fans. Beach babe

Who can forget this iconic outfit? Clad in pink from head to toe, Jennie looked like a Barbie doll at work as she appeared to support a friend for her fashion show. Later snapped having a blast with her other celebrity acquaintances, one thing was clear- Jennie knows how to work and party harder! Her hairstyle earned her compliments from fans who noticed just how adorable she looked in slim braids as she paraded the Hawaiian beaches in style. New hair, don’t care

Introducing your new hair colour is an art and Jennie really aces it! In the past too, she has revealed surprising hair colours which soon turned into global trends and this time was no different as the BLACKPINK member asked people not to talk to her or her new hair in this post. Her orange tresses looked brighter and more refreshing than any colour we’ve spotted on her previously! With the gang

Back in the studio with her other members, this selfie successfully broke the internet. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were together and having fun. What else can we ask for? The girls were gearing up for a full group comeback and were dropping hints all over the place. They were ready and so were the fans. Pink Venom

BLACKPINK’s ‘BORN PINK’ was on its way and nothing could stop it. Jennie revelled in her vision with this post which came to life in an all-red look. From a mask made covering half her face to a see-through detailed ensemble, she made a groundbreaking entry and it was no less than a wonder. “This That Pink Venom, Get ‘em” indeed. Shut Down

Ready to absolutely shut down the fashion world with her new look, Jennie debuted a sleek and modern avatar for the BLACKPINK comeback. Her sneak peek at a pink wig that unfortunately did not make the cut seemed to be just another teaser of the surprises that awaited the fans. The pink outfit was a clear ode to the album and her unchanging gaze was full of challenge. Jennie did not disappoint and we expected nothing less from her. Goofy



In the midst of all that sass, Jennie greeted her fans, the BLINKs, with an occasional funny collection from her gallery. While the superstar roamed around the world, making a name for herself and her group, she did not forget to make countless special memories. A peek into her daily life showed lots of fun and fashion. Her love for the mirror as she carefully admitted was very visible and we could not help but thank her for it! World Tour

BLACKPINK announced a global tour as they started from South Korea and were set to tour around the world, meeting their fans and celebrating their latest release with them. The BORN PINK World Tour head to the USA and brought a lot of love to the girlies who finally had the chance to perform for their fans after a very long time. BLACKPINK was gleaming! Curly

Jennie’s fashion took no rest as she travelled with BLACKPINK. This look screamed everything that she was known for, in vogue, unique and unmatched words of wonder. All during the tour, she splashed out one fabulous outfit after the other and left the audience attending her concert wide-eyed. This little number was no different as she definitely had our attention. Incomparable

Jennie’s style team seemed to be hard at work, pulling out hot looks each time. This lacy black fit was the perfect fit for the fashionista who is known to sell out everything she wears. The mini-skirt and gloves brought out a new side that the fans longed to witness. The new style of her bangs seemed to be a nod to Wednesday, the viral character from a famous TV show of the same name. It was everything that we wished for and more! Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: December girl group member brand reputation rankings announced, BLACKPINK’s Jennie tops the list