BLACKPINK’s Jennie: YG Entertainment launches police investigation over invasion of privacy

On October 3, YG Entertainment released a statement clarifying that they have indeed taken appropriate steps. They informed that the agency has taken the matter to the police, launching an investigation with plans to sue the culprits for invasion of Jennie’s personal photos. They will be pursuing the person responsible for distributing the images online. They informed that the agency has been continuously monitoring the content spread online and submitted a complaint in September.

YG Entertainment has responded to the calls of the fans for appropriate action to be taken to protect their artist, BLACKPINK member Jennie . The star has been a victim of privacy invasion as photos from her personal activity were spread. Recently, a selfie taken apparently during a ‘date’ between her and BTS member V gained attention online, leading to more speculation and demands for clarification from the agency as well as the K-pop idol.

They further notified that YG Entertainment has refrained from commenting and expressing their stand in order to minimize the damage caused by the situation but they found it difficult to hold back anymore as personal attacks, sexual harassment and invasion of privacy became their main concern.

The agency will be taking legal action without any leniency to rectify the situation. The acts of repeatedly sharing unverified content and writing excessively malicious posts against their artist will be charged with defamation of character as well as violation of the ban on illegal distribution of information. Furthermore, any secondary sharing of illegally disclosed images will also be punished by law.

Recently, BIGHIT MUSIC released a notice in which they cited an ill-intentioned individual who spread rumors as one of their legal proceedings to protect their artist, making fans believe that the subject was BTS’ V whose photos spread online.

