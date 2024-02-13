BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk starrer Apartment 404: Release date, cast, where to watch, and more

Apartment 404 is a much-anticipated variety show as it boasts a diverse cast and is produced by Six Sense's producer Jung Chul Min. Fans eagerly await the release of the series as they get to see BLACKPINK's Jennie in a new setting, showing off a different charm. Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun and more celebrities are a part of this upcoming variety show. Here is everything you need to know before its release.

Apartment 404: Release date

Apartment 404 will be premiering on February 15 in South Korea. Global fans can enjoy the show from February 23.

Where to watch

The tvN series will be streaming on Prime Videos.

Cast

BLACKPINK member Jennie is all geared up to show a new side of her as she appears in the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha.

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. He is also lovingly called the MC of the Nation. The comedian’s latest projects include Playou Level Up: Villain's World Season 2 for which he was the main host and The Zone: Survival Mission Season 2 2023 in which he was a cast member.

Actor Cha Tae Hyun made his acting debut with the 1995 drama A Place in the Sun. Since then, the veteran has worked on numerous movies and dramas but is best known for the 2001 hit movie My Sassy Girl with Jun Ji Hyun. His latest work includes popular series like Moving and Brain Works.

Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha are also part of the star cast.

Apartment 404 will mark Jennie's first venture as a permanent member of a variety show.

Crew

Apartment 404 is produced by Jung Chul Min. The producer worked with Running Man from 2016 to 2020 and has gained success for programs like Sixth Sense which starred celebrities like Lee Sang Yeob, Yoo Jae Suk, Jessie and Lovelyz’s Mijoo and Jeon So Mi. The show ran from 2020 to 2022. He also worked with Jeon So Mi and Yoo Jae Suk again in 2022 for his show Skip which was a quick-format dating program.

Other details

Producer Jung Chul Min revealed that while he was casting for the variety show, Jennie was busy with the BORN PINK world tour and hence he was reluctant to approach her. He further explained and said that he was invited to BLACKPINK’s final concert in Seoul where he got the opportunity to speak with the SOLO singer. He stated that when he mentioned casting to her, she seemed interested and agreed to it. He also appreciated Jennie and commented, "Jennie displays a refreshing honesty with her emotions, which is a great asset for an entertainer." He further added that she is both charming and endearing and that he didn't have to force anything and just had to encourage her.

