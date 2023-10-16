BLACKPINK's Jennie: You & Me dominates Global YouTube Songs and Top Music Videos Chart debut

BLACKPINK's Jennie who released You & Me as a gift for her fans has continued to dominate the music charts globally without any promotions of the song. This speaks tons about her global appeal and popularity as an artist. You & Me was released on October 6 as a sudden surprise announcement. Since then, You & Me has continued to reign in iTunes charts, Spotify charts, and MelOn charts in South Korea and now created uproar on the YouTube charts.

You & Me debuts on Global YouTube Songs and Top Music Video charts

Recently YouTube released their chart for this week. And to everyone's amazement, BLACKPINK Jennie's second solo song You & Me has made a debut at No.1 on the Global YouTube Song chart. This achievement was unlocked with 44 million streams. Not only the song but the official performance video for You & Me is also creating waves on YouTube video charts. The official performance video debuted at No.1 on the Global YouTube Top Music Videos chart. This achievement was unlocked with the video garnering over 26.8 million views. The countries that saw the biggest streaming debuts on the YouTube Songs chart this week were South Korea, Indonesia, India, USA, and Mexico for You & Me. South Korea out of the five accumulated 3.47 million streams and ranked in the first place.

About You & Me

The song is the second solo release by BLACKPINK's Jennie. Prior to this Jennie released SOLO in 2018 which marked her debut as a soloist officially. You & Me has been performed by Jennie on BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour twice. First, it was at the kick-off show in Seoul and the second time was at the group's Coachella performance where Jennie mesmerized the audience with her artistic performance and aura. The fans were left eagerly waiting for the official release of You & Me. BLACKPINK's Jennie heard them and released them as a gift to her fans. You & Me accompanies an official performance video. Not only this Jennie also unveiled a live performance clip for the You & Me jazz version which is equally impressive to listen to.

