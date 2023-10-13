BLACKPINK's Jennie: You & Me dominates MelOn Top 100 chart without ZERO promotions

BLACKPINK Jennie released her second solo You & Me on October 6. Since then that song has risen to new heights on the music charts in South Korea and globally. A performance video for You & Me was released where BLACKPINK's Jennie looked beautiful in a red dress. Not only this, You & Me saw a release of two different versions - Original and Coachella remix.

You & Me tops MelOn Top 100 chart at No.1 without promotions

BLACKPINK Jennie's second solo single You & Me has unlocked another achievement. As of 9 PM KST, You & Me peaked at No.1 on the MelOn Top 100 chart across South Korea. This new milestone is even more remarkable owing to no promotions or music show appearances made by BLACKPINK's Jennie since the song's release. You & Me by BLACKPINK's Jennie was released as a gift for her fans who supported the single throughout BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour which ended in September 2023 after a year-long of amazing performances and concerts. You & Me was released on all streaming platforms globally. To surprise her fans more, BLACKPINK's Jennie also released a live performance clip of You & me's Jazz version which is a melody to one's ear. You & Me is the second digital single by BLACKPINK's Jennie. Prior to this, Jennie made her solo debut with the release of SOLO in 2018 which talked about the pain of heartbreak one goes through after a breakup.

BLACKPINK Jennie's recent activities

You & Me gave BLACKPINK's Jennie her first entry into Spotify’s Global Chart Top 20 list when it debuted at No.18. She also broke records for best-selling digital singles in China. You & Me along with SOLO and One Of The Girls helped her surpass 700 million streams. BLACKPINK's Jennie made waves during her recent appearance at Chanel's fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week 2024. She also went to show support for BLACKPINK Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance along with other members of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, and Rosé. Check out behind the scenes from her You & Me performance video shoot:

