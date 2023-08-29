BLACKPINK's Jennie's debut acting series The Idol canceled after one season; Fans look back at Dyanne's role

The HBO series The Idol, which marked BLACKPINK's Jennie's acting debut, has officially been canceled. This announcement comes despite the attention the show garnered due to its high-profile cast and controversial plot. The series premiered in June of this year.

The Idol starring Jennie won’t be returning for a second season

On August 29, an announcement was made confirming the official cancellation of HBO's controversial series The Idol" The show has come to an early end after just five episodes, falling short of its originally planned six-episode run. The Idol, is a collaborative project between The Weeknd and Sam Levinson the creator of another hit show Euphoria.

The Idol has been surrounded by controversy from the time it started airing. Despite the anticipation that negative discussions might subside after its airing, criticism towards the series has only intensified with each subsequent episode. The show has been under quite a negative light and many characters on the show aren’t well received by the audience given their portrayal and storyline on the show.

While Jennie received praise for her acting skills, the show's controversial story and awkward dialogues have failed to resonate positively with the audience. Although many fans express satisfaction that the show is finally concluding, admirers of BLACKPINK's Jennie are disappointed, as her character had begun to gather momentum on the show.

A look back at Jennie’s character Dyanne in The Idol

The Idol delves into the shadows beneath the glamorous facade of Hollywood, centering on its main character, Jocelyn, portrayed by Lily Rose-Depp. Jocelyn, a fledgling pop singer, becomes entangled with the enigmatic cult leader Tedros, portrayed by The Weeknd.

Despite the series' problematic and exploitative portrayal of its female characters, BLACKPINK's Jennie garnered admiration for her remarkable performance as Dyanne, an ambitious backup dancer in Jocelyn’s troupe. Dyanne fakes friendship with the struggling pop star while secretly aligning herself with Tedros' cult, aiming to replacr Jocelyn in Hollywood. While opinions on Jennie's character varied, many praised her acting prowess, temporarily overlooking the show's controversial aspects.

Dyanne embodies strength and contradiction, mirroring Jocelyn in many ways. Unfortunately, the show's less screen towards the character hampers Dyanne's character development, and her presence fades when off-screen. Dyanne isn’t easily categorized; she combines the innocent underdog seeking fame with the cunning manipulator pursuing personal gain. This duality mirrors the music industry's paradoxes, providing the show with its intricate commentary.

Jennie's portrayal as a debutante actress in her maiden Hollywood venture earned praise from fans, particularly for her unconventional role. "Nevertheless, BLINKs are now saddened by the show's abrupt ending, but they remain hopeful to see Jennie continue her acting pursuits in the future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her acting debut in The Idol; Fans react to her risqué character