WATCH: BLACKPINK's Jennie's glimpses in The Idol trailer have fans excited feat. The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp

In the latest ‘The Idol’ trailer unveiled by HBO, BLACKPINK’s Jennie can be seen accompanying Lily-Rose Depp as she navigates through her beyond-controversial life as a rising pop star. ‘The Idol’ is an upcoming TV drama series starring The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye sivan, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and Dan Levy among other significant names of Hollywood. The series will follow Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), a rising pop-star in America who decides to rebrand herself as ‘America’s Sexiest Pop Star’ after a failed tour. The show will seemingly take a sharp turn upon the arrival of Tedros (The Weeknd).

BLACKPINK’s Jennie in ‘The Idol’

Glimpses of BLACKPINK’s Jennie in the latest ‘The Idol’ teaser have sent a spark of interest and enthusiasm to the singer’s fans. Not only are the fans looking forward to the show but are in fact counting every second their idol is seen on screen. Many fans have also been calling 2023 Jennie’s year since besides her appearance on the series, Jennie will also be making her Cannes debut this year. Jennie was cast as a part of ‘The Idol’ in July 2022 after the casting team of the show went ahead with several ‘drastic changes’ in the show’s official line-up. The Idol is a creative consequence of the creative efforts of The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria writer and director Sam Levinson.

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Jennie Ruby Jane is one of South Korea’s biggest, most popular singers and rappers right now. Popularly known as a member of YG Entertainment’s hit girl group BLACKPINK, Jennie has time and again proved her potential as a promising solo artist. While she entered the entertainment industry as a part of BLACKPINK, she soon made her solo debut and cemented her image as a rising star. Her debut single ‘SOLO’ gave fans a chance to focus on her gripping stage presence and dynamic vocals as an individual artist.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for BLACKPINK’s Jennie who has been making headlines since the very beginning of the year. With the release of ‘The Idol’s’ latest teaser, Jennie’s fans have yet another reason to gush over their favorite idol.

