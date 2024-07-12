BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Korean Wiki page edited amid indoor smoking incident; malicious user makes changes to name and nationality

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently under fire following her indoor smoking incident in Capri, Italy. Despite her apology statement, the K-pop idol is still being criticized for her actions. Meanwhile, a malicious user edited her Korean Wiki page, completely changing her name, nationality, and other details.

Jennie's Korean wiki page edited by malicious user

Recently, a post titled ‘Someone has changed Jennie’s Wiki page’ was shared on Nate Pann, a well-known Korean online community. In the post, the user provided screenshots of Jennie’s edited Namu Wiki (Korean Wiki) page, where it can be seen that her name, nationality, and even her birthplace have been changed.

The anonymous user maliciously edited her real name Kim Jennie to Nguyen Cuong Phuc and changed her nationality from from Korean to Vietnamese. In addition, her birth place which is actually in Bundang in Seongnam has been edited out as Hanoi.

The user who first brought it to everyone’s attention expressed their utmost shock at such a malicious action. At the same time, other Korean netizens who saw the post reacted to the alleged Xenophobia implied here.

They think changing the BLACKPINK member’s nationality to Vietnamese following the indoor smoking row is a clear display of racism toward the country’s people.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, others have commented how they are ashamed of their own people, who react strongly when Westerners act racist, however, they do the same for other Asians.

They also demanded that Namu Wiki change their moderators and additionally allow verified people to make changes on the pages.

More about Jennie's indoor smoking incident

For the unversed, on July 2, Jennie posted a vlog from the Jaequemus show in Capri, Italy on her YouTube channel. Netizens quickly pointed out that she was seen holding a dark-colored thing to her lips in one frame and in the next she was exhaling the smoke.

What agitated the netizens more was she was seen blowing the smoke directly on the close staff’s face while getting her hair and makeup done. Following the controversy, the SOLO singer admitted smoking indoors and issued an apology letter through her agency ODD ATELIER.

Later, an anonymous person claiming to be staff present on the scene defended her. However, later she was discredited as an impersonator.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Secret Playlist’s Kim Hyang Gi confirmed to lead period film Hanran; shooting to start soon with goal of 2025 premiere